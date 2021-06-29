Ethiopia announces unilateral ceasefire in Tigray

The Ethiopian government, in a statement published late Monday night by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), said the move followed a request by the Tigray regional state interim administration, reports Xinhua news agency.

The unilateral ceasefire is said to facilitate humanitarian assistance, peaceful livelihood in the region as well as agriculture activities amid the approaching rainy season.

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule the regional state.

"Fighters loyal to the TPLF, who are presently dispersed in the desert will return to peace if conditions are made conducive for it, the Ethiopian government has accepted the Tigray interim administration's request for ceasefire positively," the statement read.

"For the farmer to till the land peacefully, for the aid work to be distributed free from military pressure, for TPLF remnants to return to peaceful road, an unconditional unilateral ceasefire has been declared from June 28 to last until the end of farming season," the statement added.

