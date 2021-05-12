Ethiopia records 552 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa, May 12 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 552 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 263,672 as of Tuesday evening, said the country's health ministry.

A total of 14 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,911, the ministry said.

The East African country registered 1,074 new recoveries, taking the national count to 212,567, the Xinhua news agency reported.