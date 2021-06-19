Ethiopia registers 124 new Covid-19 cases

The ministry said 14 new deaths and 439 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,276 and total recoveries to 253,634, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, June 19 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 124 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 274,899 as of Friday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 16,987 active Covid-19 cases, of whom 228 are under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's Covid-19 cases accounted for about 5 per cent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by Covid-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

