Ethiopia registers 249 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa, June 2 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 249 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,790 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,171.

The East African country reported 741 more recoveries, taking the national count to 239,475, the Xinhua news agency reported.