Ethiopia registers 73 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa, July 3 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 73 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,323 as of Friday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that two new deaths and 62 more recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the national counts to 4,327 and 260,327 respectively, the Xinhua news agency reported.