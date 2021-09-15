Ethiopia reports 1,664 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa, Sep 15 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 1,664 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 325,379 as of Tuesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 34 new deaths and 1,146 more recoveries, bringing the national counts to 5,001 and 293,092 respectively, the Xinhua news agency reported.