Ethiopia reports 570 new COVID-19 cases

Addis Ababa [Ethopia], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 570 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 141,453.



The COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,145 after nine new fatalities were recorded, the ministry said.

With 290 more recoveries registered, the nationwide count amounted to 125,531, it added.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

The East African nation has so far conducted 1,997,635 COVID-19 tests, including 6,563 new tests during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Ethiopia is one of the African countries which have conducted the most COVID-19 tests, mainly next to South Africa and Morocco, according to recent figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (ANI/Xinhua)

