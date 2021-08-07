Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia has registered 584 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 283,082 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.





The ministry reported nine new COVID-19-induced deaths and 60 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,415 and total recoveries to 264,225.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 14,440 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 276 are severe.



Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,267,254 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

The country received the first batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in March.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt. (ANI/Xinhua)

