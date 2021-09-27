Ethiopia to close Embassy in Cairo over economic reasons

Cairo, Sep 27 (IANS) The Ethiopian Embassy in Cairo will suspend its work starting in October for three to six months due to economic reasons, announced the Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt Markos Tekle Rike.

According to Egypt's official Ahram online news website on Sunday, the Ambassador explained that the decision has nothing to do with the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, reports Xinhua news agency.