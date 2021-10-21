Ethiopian govt confirms targeted air strikes in Tigray

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule the region, had accused the government forces over allegedly targeting civilian areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, Oct 21 (IANS) The Ethiopian federal government has confirmed targeted air strikes in the country's conflict-hit Tigray region.

"Contrary to the misrepresentation, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) air strikes have specifically targeted TPLF arms manufacturing and armament repair sites," the government's fact check portal confirmed on Wednesday.

"The ENDF's surgical operations are aimed at destroying illegal caches of heavy weaponry and armaments at selected sites," it added.

The air strikes came amid the expanding conflict in the region.

On Monday, the government had disclosed that at least 30 civilians were killed due to an attack by rebel forces as the conflict expands to neighbouring regions.

The government said forces loyal to the TPLF had recently launched fresh attacks on Amhara and Afar regions, neighbouring Tigray, "plundering property and starving children, mothers, and the elderly to death".

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF.

The Ethiopian House of People's Representatives, the lower house of Parliament, had previously designated the TPLF as a terrorist organisation.

