Ethiopian govt confirms targeted airstrikes in Tigray region

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ethiopian federal government on Wednesday confirmed targeted airstrikes in the country's northernmost Tigray region.



The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule the region, had accused the government forces of allegedly targeting civilian areas.

"Contrary to the misrepresentation, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) airstrikes have specifically targeted TPLF arms manufacturing and armament repair sites," the Ethiopian government's fact check portal confirmed on Wednesday.

"The ENDF's surgical operations are aimed at destroying illegal caches of heavy weaponry and armaments at selected sites," it added.

The airstrikes came amid the expanding conflict in northern Ethiopia. On Monday, the Ethiopian government had disclosed that at least 30 civilians were killed due to an attack by rebel forces as the conflict expands to neighbouring regions.

The Ethiopian government said forces loyal to the TPLF had recently launched fresh attacks on Amhara and Afar regions, neighbouring the Tigray region, "plundering property and starving children, mothers, and the elderly to death."

Since the early hours of November 4, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF.

The Ethiopian House of People's Representatives, the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament, had previously designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization. (ANI/Xinhua)

