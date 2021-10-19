Ethiopian govt refutes alleged airstrike in Tigray

The accusation was made by Getachew Reda, executive committee member and spokesperson for the outlawed the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a Twitter post that the alleged airstrike on Monday attacked "civilian targets in and outside Mekelle", reports Xinhua news agency

Addis Ababa, Oct 19 (IANS) The Ethiopian federal government has refuted the alleged airstrike targeting civilian areas in the Tigray region's capital Mekelle and its surroundings.

The Ethiopian federal government, however, refuted the accusation.

Legesse Tulu, Ethiopian government spokesperson said the federal government would not attack its own city.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government on Monday disclosed that at least 30 civilians were killed due to an attack by rebel forces.

According to a statement by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, forces loyal to the TPLF had recently launched fresh attacks on Amhara and Afar regions, neighbouring the Tigray region, "plundering property and starving children, mothers, and the elderly to death".

"They have indiscriminately targeted and shelled civilian villages namely Chifra and Wuchale lately and killed more than 30 civilians at Wuchale alone," the statement read.

The government also expressed its concern over lack of response from the international community in condemning the perpetuated atrocities of the TPLF.

The House of People's Representatives, the lower house of Parliament, had previously designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization.

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF.

The Ethiopian government had previously assigned an interim administration in Tigray after the ouster of the TPLF, which used to rule the region.

However, the government in late June announced a unilateral ceasefire in the country's conflict-affected northernmost Tigray regional state.

Forces loyal to the TPLF soon took control of much of the area in the region, including Mekelle.

