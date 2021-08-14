Ethnic Kazakh from Xinjiang deported to Ukraine from Slovakia for illegally attempting to cross border

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 15 (ANI): An ethnic Kazakh from China's northwestern province in Xinjiang has been deported from Slovakia to Ukraine after he tried to cross the border illegally following receiving threats from unknown persons.



Kazakh activist Botagoz Isa has said that Chinese citizen Ersin Erkinuly was deported several days ago, Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty reported.

Erkinuly attempted to flee to Slovakia after receiving threats from unknown persons, according to Isa.

Ukraine granted Erkinuly asylum seeker status last year but he still decided to flee.

The activist said that Erkinuly is to go on trial on August 13 on charges of illegal border crossing.

There was no immediate comment from Slovak or Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian border guards arrested Erkinuly in October 2020 when he tried to cross into Poland without proper documents.

In recent years, many Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other mostly Muslim, indigenous ethnic groups have fled China, fearing detention.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

Early this year, the US became the first country in the world to declare the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as "genocide. (ANI)

