EU accused of being 'partner in war against Syria' over sanctions extension

"Once again, the European Union proves its complete distance from reality, its full partnership in the unjust war on Syria, and its responsibility for the bloodshed of Syrians and destruction of their achievements," the Ministry said on Saturday.

Damascus, May 30 (IANS) The Syrian Foreign Ministry has accused the European Union (EU) of being a "partner in the unjust war against Syria", as the bloc decided to renew sanctions on the war-torn country.

The EU recently said it will renew its sanctions against the Syrian government for another year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The EU sanctions were introduced in 2011 as a response to the alleged violent repression in the country.

Currently, 283 individuals and 70 organisations are on the sanctions list, which includes a ban on entry to the EU and a freeze on European assets.

The 27-member bloc also has a ban on oil imports from Syria.

The EU's decision comes as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has won his fourth seven-year term in office in last week's presidential election.

The Ministry further said the "renewal of unilateral, inhuman coercive measures against Syria affect the Syrian citizens in their life, health, and livelihood, and constitute a flagrant violation of the most basic human rights and principles of international humanitarian law".

It further charged that the EU has lost credibility due to its "wrong approaches and its blind subordination to the US policy".

