EU calls for negotiated settlement in Afghanistan

Brussels, April 16 (IANS) The European Union (EU) has called for "firm commitment and constructive engagement by all parties" in the peace talks in Afghanistan, after the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced the pullout of their troops from the country.

European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali told a press briefing on Thursday that the EU will continue to encourage "a politically negotiated settlement through continued direct talks between the parties", reports Xinhua news agency.