EU calls to deepen ties with Taiwan amid growing threats from China

Taipei [Taiwan] October 21 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Tuesday expressed to enhance ties with Taiwan and said the union has to address China's assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan's like-minded partners.



The remarks came from EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager at a European Parliament plenary session focused on Taiwan-EU relations, Taipei Times reported.

"While enhancing ties with Taiwan, the EU has to address China's assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan's like-minded partners," Vestager said in her remarks.

Vestager also pointed at China's increasing military presence in the Taiwan Strait, including flying missions off the southwest coast of Taiwan.

"This display of force may have a direct impact on European security and prosperity," she said, adding that the EU encourages all parties to avoid any unilateral actions that might increase tensions across the Strait.

During her remarks, Vestager also expressed that the Europeans will continue voicing the concerns related to China and will step up coordination with like-minded partners such as the G7.

The EU's remarks came as Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

