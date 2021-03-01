EU, China to promote, protect specific agri-food products

In a press release, the EU's delegation to China said on Monday that the agreement protects initially 200 European and Chinese agri-food names against imitation and usurpation, bringing mutual trade benefits and introducing consumers to guaranteed, authentic products from "two regions with a rich culinary and cultural tradition", Xinhua news agency reported.

An additional 350 GI names from both sides will be covered during the next four years. The EU list of GIs to be protected in China includes products such as Cava, Champagne, Feta, Irish whiskey, Munchener Bier, Ouzo, Polska Wodka, Porto, Prosciutto di Parma and Queso Manchego.

Among the Chinese GIs, the list includes Pixian Dou Ban (Pixian Bean Paste), Anji Bai Cha (Anji White Tea), Panjin Da Mi (Panjin rice) and Anqiu Da Jiang (Anqiu Ginger).

"China and the EU will now work together with many cooperation and promotion projects to ensure good implementation and enforcement of the agreement on each other's market and promotion of their iconic GI names," said the diplomatic delegation.

Being the third destination for EU agri-food products in 2020, the Chinese market "has high-growth potential for European food and drinks," said the mission.

It is already the second destination of EU exports of GI products, accounting for 9 per cent by value. "Chinese consumers appreciate the safety, quality and authenticity of European agrifood," said the mission.

The landmark agreement was signed ahead of an EU-China video summit in September last year, after 22 rounds of negotiations throughout eight years.

