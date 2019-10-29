EU delegation comprises those who hate Islam, Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Centre for allowing an "unofficial delegation" of European Union MPs comprising members "who hate Muslims and Islam" to visit Kashmir.

"The whole world knows about what is going on in Kashmir. Private MPs are coming in their capacity and Prime Minister meets them and says that the environment is conducive for investment. This is not an official delegation. Is this your policy?" Owaisi said here on Tuesday.



"You make a visit to various countries all across the world and you cannot call an official delegation," the AIMIM leader said.

"Who are they? Why we should show them Kashmir? They are mot an official delegation rather they are people who hate Islam and Muslims and love Adolf Hitler. Many MPs among them are fascists. What is the message you are giving to Kashmiri people?" asked Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader said, "they are the ones who practice Islamophobia".

Previously in the day the AIMIM leader had tweeted: "Fantastic Choice of MEPs who suffer from a disease -Islamophobia (Nazi lovers) are going to Muslim majority Valley, sure people will welcome them by 'Ware Paeth Khoshh Paeth'."

"Gairon pe karam apano pe sitam, ai jaan-e-vafaa ye zulm na kar, rahane de abhi thodaa saa dharma," he said re-tweeting a media report.

A delegation of European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (ANI)

