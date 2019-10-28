EU delegation meets PM Modi, NSA Doval; to visit Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A delegation from the European Union met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday and discussed the situation prevailing in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.



Government sources said the European Union delegation will visit Kashmir tomorrow.





Centre had on August 5 announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 and subsequently bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.



Restrictions were imposed in the Valley considering the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, though many of them have been revoked since then. (ANI)