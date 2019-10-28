EU delegation to visit Kashmir on Tuesday

A European parliament delegation is arriving in Kashmir for a day-long 'unofficial' visit on Tuesday. The visit has been arranged by a European NGO and comprises members from different EU member states.

This is the first foreign delegation visiting Kashmir after the scrapping of article 370 on August 5.

The delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also in Delhi.

"Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region", a statement quoting Prime Minister issued by Press Information Bureau said.

The delegation will meet cross sections of people in Srinagar and fly out the next day. The J&K government has prepared a presentation for the delegation. Senior officers of J&K police will also brief the delegation about the situation in Kashmir and threat of Pakistan sponsored terrorism, sources said. The members will also get an opportunity to access the ground situation on their own, sources said. The visit assumes significance in view of the focus on Kashmir due to the lockdown and suspension of cell phones and internet services after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 by the government. The visit of the delegation comes in the wake of hearing in the United States on Kashmir and denial of permission to US Congressman to Kashmir. The EU Parliament in a meeting over Kashmir has urged the government of India to ease restrictions and release political prisoners. The arrival of the delegation in Kashmir could also help debunk the propaganda by Pakistan that there is a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.