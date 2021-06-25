EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus over detention of journalist

Brussels [Belgium], June 25 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed more economic sanctions on the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich.



Lukashenko administration is facing fierce criticism from the international community for forcing an airliner to land in Minsk and detaining journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board the plane, reported NHK World.

The sanctions restrict the transfer of goods, including potassium chloride, and petroleum products. The bloc is also prohibiting transactions of dual-use goods and technologies for both civilian and military use.

Earlier this week, the EU, together with the United States and Britain, announced sanctions on Belarus, reported NHK World.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for a demonstration of global solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus following the detention of Protasevich.

Tsikhanouskaya took centre stage in the opposition movement after her husband Sergei Tsikhanousky, who had planned to run against Lukashenko, was arrested last May. (ANI)

