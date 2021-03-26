EU leaders agree to relaunch cooperation with Turkey

They decided to launch high-level dialogues with Turkey on issues of mutual concern such as public health, climate, counter-terrorism, as well as regional issues, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Thursday.

Brussels, March 26 (IANS) European Union (EU) leaders have agreed to relaunch cooperation with Turkey in a "phased, proportionate and reversible" manner in the fields of trade and migration.

"The EU is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate, and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest and take further decisions at the European Council meeting in June," the statement, issued following discussions at a virtual EU summit, further said.

According to the statement, the engagement was only "provided that the current de-escalation is sustained and that Turkey engages constructively".

European Council President Charles Michel told a press conference following the meeting that the decision on Turkey was "a step in the right direction".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will "suspend" the cooperation if matters persist.

Since last year, Turkey had been at odds with EU member states Greece and Cyprus over maritime boundaries and natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

--IANS

ksk/