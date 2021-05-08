EU members expressed solidarity in practical terms, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Following the assistance India received during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic from European Union (EU) members, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said EU members have expressed solidarity in practical terms.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "As the summit takes place, EU Members express solidarity in practical terms."

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India when rising infections have increased the need for health infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually joined in the meeting of European Council, as a special invitee at the invitation of European Council President Charles Michel.

During the meeting, the India-EU Leaders expressed their desire to further strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership based on a shared commitment to democracy, fundamental freedoms, rule of law and multilateralism, according to an official release by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

They exchanged views on three key thematic areas: i) foreign policy and security; ii) COVID-19, climate and environment; and iii) trade, connectivity and technology.

They discussed forging closer cooperation on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, tackling climate change, and reforming multilateral institutions. India appreciated the prompt assistance provided by the EU and its member states to combat its second COVID wave, the release added.

The previous EU-India summit was held on July 15, 2020, via video conference. EU and India leaders adopted a joint statement, a five-year roadmap for the EU-India Strategic Partnership and a joint declaration on resource efficiency and circular economy. (ANI)