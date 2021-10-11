EU prolongs Nicaragua sanctions for 1 year: EU Council

Strasbourg [France], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union has extended targeted sanctions on Nicaragua for one year, until 15 October 2022, the Council of the EU said Monday.



In August, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized Nicaraguan authorities for the electoral disqualification of the Citizens Alliance for Liberty Party and suggested it was done to "win the elections without competition."

"The Council has today prolonged the framework for imposing targeted restrictive measures in view of the situation in Nicaragua for one year, until 15 October 2022," the council said in a press release.

The EU statement mentions that the sanctions, which currently concern fourteen individuals, "are designed not to harm the Nicaraguan population or the country's economy."

"Those listed by the EU are subject to an asset freeze, and EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are also subject to a travel ban to the EU," the statement said.

The EU Council introduced sanctions in October 2019, citing suppression of opposition leaders, independent media and demonstrators.(ANI/Sputnik)

