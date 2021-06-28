EU travel issues faced by Indians given Covishield taken up at 'highest level', says Adar Poonawalla

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday assured Indians who have taken Covishield doses and are now facing issues while travelling to European Union countries that the matter had been escalated to the 'highest level'.



In a tweet, Poonawala also said he hoped to resolve the matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," he tweeted.

This comes after reports that travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured in India by the SII, may not be eligible for the European Union's 'Green Pass'.

Europe's vaccine passport programme, which allowed recipients to travel to and from Europe with fewer roadblocks, may not recognise recipients of the Covishield vaccine.

Covishield is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in India. (ANI)

