EU Weighs USD 700 million aid for countries neighbouring Afghanistan to avert refugee crisis

Brussels [Belgium], September 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is considering a 600 million euro (USD 709 million) assistance package for countries neighbouring Afghanistan to head off a refugee crisis after militants took over the country, Financial Times reported, citing unnamed officials.



The aid is meant to prevent a scenario like the Syrian migration crisis of 2015 when record numbers of asylum seekers made their way to Europe, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

The package would help Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, and other regional neighbours in hosting those fleeing Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, EU home affairs ministers held an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where they agreed to boost funding for UN agencies and other international organizations engaged in humanitarian activities throughout Afghanistan. In addition, they agreed to increase aid for Afghanistan's neighbours.

The Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August, declaring an end to the years-long war in the country and prompting Afghans who worked with foreign countries to try to escape. (ANI/Sputnik)

