Eunuchs chop off genitals of man

Agra, April 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two eunuchs allegedly chopped off the penis of a 24-year-old man in Agra.

The victim's sister registered a complaint at Delhi Gate police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

According to delayed reports, the victim used to go with the two eunuchs - identified as Guddi and Rajji - to dance at wedding functions.