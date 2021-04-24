Euphoria in Ponnavaram, wishes pour in for new CJI

Many villagers in this Krishna district hamlet from Veerullapadu mandal fondly recalled Ramana and his love and care for the village.

Ponnavaram (Andhra Pradesh), April 24 (IANS) Despite Coronavirus pandemic, Ponnavaram village in Andhra Pradesh, native village of the newly sworn in Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana is in a festive mood at the son of the soil's elevation in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

"He used to mingle with everyone and show concern about everybody's welfare, checking how you are doing and others. Even after scaling the greatest heights, he always remained humble," said a villager.

The villager said the new CJI has always remained true to his roots of rising from an agricultural family without any pride.

"This is the pride of Ponnavaram village. We are proud of Ramana becoming the Chief Justice of India," he beamed.

According to the villager, Ramana loves to talk in his mother tongue and wished that he would give some verdicts in Telugu as well.

The villagers wished that Ramana will give exemplary verdicts during his tenure which will last till August 2022.

Venkat Narayana, the new CJI's brother said he is elated on Ramana's elevation and noted the importance of an agricultural family achieving this feat.

"Though many evil forces tried some attempts, his (Ramana's) integrity and helpful nature catapulted him to this exalted position," said Narayana.

According to the new CJI's brother, whether Ramana is in Delhi, Hyderabad or anywhere, he always enquired if Ponnavaram, a water scarce village, is getting drinking water and what efforts are being made on that front.

"This village is a water-scarce village. Daughters of this village are fortunate as they will eventually go to another village and drink potable water while daughters-in-law will drink salt water, this is a proverb," he highlighted.

Though Ramana could not do much, Narayana observed that he always remained concerned about the village, checking about everybody's welfare.

"When he used to visit the village and learn that the people who worked for them were sick, he would go to the harijanwada (Dalit locality) and meet them, advising them to take care. He would lovingly greet even ordinary people," he said.

Other contributions of Ramana to Ponnavaram include being the guiding force behind the construction of the village temple in 2000.

Narayana said the villagers managed to complete the temple only because Ramana was behind them.

In a recent phone conversation with the CJI's brother, Ramana expressed his desire to visit the village whenever possible and meet everyone, saying that he is happy with the way Ponnavaram villagers are treating him fondly.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the 48th CJI from several personalities in the Telugu states.

"Hearty congratulations to Telugu pride N.V. Ramana as he takes oath as Chief Justice of India today. Eminent jurist for 40 years reaches the pinnacle of his illustrious career. Only the second Telugu to earn the glory after 55 long years. His motherland is joyous on the momentous occasion," said Chiranjeevi, Telugu film legend.

Similarly, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Galla Jayadev wished a successful tenure to Ramana and highlighted that he came from humble background to scale the highest post in the Indian judiciary, calling his journey an inspiration to many.

At a few places in the southern state, some admirers have also erected flexi-posters congratulating Ramana and marking the occasion.

--IANS

sth/skp/