'Europe has right conditions for safe reopening of tourism'

"The situation remains difficult. However, I am sure that we finally see light at the end of the tunnel and now we have the tools," he said at the High-Level Forum for Sustainable Tourism held in the Portuguese city of Porto on Friday.

Lisbon, May 15 (IANS) The European Union (EU) has already had the right conditions for a "safe reopening" of tourism in summer, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said.

Breton said the considerable increase in the production capacity of vaccines suggested that there will be enough doses to vaccinate 70 per cent of the EU population by mid-July.

As for the "vaccine passport" in Europe, the Commissioner said: "The European Parliament and the Council are now ready to finalize negotiations by the end of May".

Breton added that he is "confident of having it ready for the summer".

Portuguese Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said at the forum that the EU countries need to adopt a common approach for the reopening of tourism with a focus on the immediate recovery of the sector.

The Minister stressed that the tourism sector is fundamental for the recovery of European economies in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

