Europe marks remembrance day for terror victims

The event was organised on Thursday by the European Commission to mark the 17th European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

Madrid, March 12 (IANS) Europe commemorated those who lost their lives to terrorism with a solemn ceremony held in Madrid, Spain.

It brought together victims of terrorism, victims' associations and first responders to share their stories and experiences.

The theme of the event this year was "Always United".

"To all who seek to hurt and divide us, we will continue to respond with unity," the Commission said in a statement.

"We are committed to building inclusive and cohesive societies in which everyone has a stake and everyone can feel safe."

The Commission explained how it was building the European Union's (EU) resilience to prevent these attacks, and fighting the terrorist threat resulting from different forms of extremism.

"We are taking steps to block online terrorist propaganda, to stop terrorists from spreading hatred online. But no one can fight crime without taking care of its victims," it said as it remembered the victims and survivors of these acts.

Established to commemorate the Madrid bombings of March 11, 2004, the annual Remembrance Day is devoted to remembering all those who lost their lives or loved ones to terror, irrespective of whether those terrorist attacks took place inside the EU or beyond its borders.

The attacks were nearly simultaneous, coordinated bombings against the Cercanías commuter train system of Madrid, which came three days before country's general elections.

The explosions killed 191 people and injured around 2,000 others.

--IANS

ksk/