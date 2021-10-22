European Green Deal Executive VP meets Sitharaman, discusses economic recovery post COVID-19

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, held a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and discussed the economic recovery post-COVID-19 and ways to ensure successful United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).



Taking to Twitter, the delegation of the European Union to India informed, "Excellent meeting b/w EVP Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans & Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Discussions revolved around economic recovery post #COVID19, how to ensure successful #COP26 including financial commitments, commitment to Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, green hydrogen, biodiversity & sustainable finance."

The EU further stated in a tweet that the EU and its member states are "strong" climate donors, contributing USD 25 billion in 2019.

Earlier, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with Executive VP for European Green Deal, European Union, Frans Timmermans on Thursday to discuss the issues related to COP26, European Union, Indian climate policies and bilateral relations between India and EU, as per the press note released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

COP26 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow in Scotland. (ANI)

