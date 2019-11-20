European MPs got sense of terrorism threat in J&K: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEP) which visited Jammu and Kashmir recently have got a sense of how terrorism poses a threat to India, and especially to the newly created union territories, Parliament was informed on Wednesdsay.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister for State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said: "They got a sense of the threat of terrorism and how terrorism poses a threat to India especially in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

The Minister said that the meetings for the MEPs were facilitated as has been done previously for the visiting members of Parliament of different countries. A group of 27 MEPs had visited Jammu and Kashmir at the invitation of Delhi-based think tank International Institute of Non-Aligned Studies. "Further, the MPs had expressed their desire that they would like to visit Jammu and Kashmir to understand how terrorism is affecting India and how this has been a challenge for India", Reddy said. He elaborated that such exchanges help to develop better people-to-people contact and it ultimately feeds into the larger relationship which any two countries would like to develop. The Minister clarified that a delegation of Indian MPs were not allowed to visit Kashmir Valley due to security concerns. san/bc