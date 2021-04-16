European Parliament committees vote for EU-UK trade deal

On Thursday, the Trade and Foreign Affairs Committees gave their seal of approval by 108 votes in favour, one against and four abstentions, and recommended that Parliament's plenary approves the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brussels, April 16 (IANS) European lawmakers have voted in favour of EU-UK trade deal with a recommendation that European Parliament gives its consent to the agreement.

A date for a final vote to ratify the deal has not yet been set, with Parliament saying in a statement that its Conference of Presidents decided not to set a plenary date "in order to emphasise that the UK side needs to fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement before doing so".

European and British negotiators agreed on the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on December 24, 2020.

To minimise disruption, the agreement has been provisionally applied since January 1 this year and will lapse on April 30.

For it to enter into force permanently, it requires Parliament's consent.

"With today's decision, we welcome the provisions that bind the UK to our current high labor and environmental standards," said Andreas Schieder, the Foreign Affairs Committee rapporteur.

"All progress could be lost, if the UK continues to unilaterally breach the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol on Northern Ireland," he warned.

