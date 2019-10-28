European Parliament members call on Vice President Naidu

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A delegation of European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence here on Monday evening.

The meeting has come ahead of the delegation's planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation in the region following the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.



Earlier in the day, the delegation was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg upon their arrival in India. During the interaction, PM Modi appreciated the importance that the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India as manifested by this visit which has come right at the beginning of their term.

The Prime Minister underscored that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism, adding that urgent action must be taken against all those who use terrorism as state policy.

The EU members who called on the Prime Minister included Poland's Joana Kopcinska, Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Ryszard Czarnecki, Kosma Zlotowski, Bogdan Rzonca, Elzbieta Rafalska; Italy's Silvia Sardone, Gianna Gancia, Fulvio Martusciello, Guiseppe Ferrandino; France's France Jamet, Nicholas Bay, Virginie Joron, Julie Lechanteux, Maxette Pirbakas, and Thierry Mariani.

The delegation also included Germany's Bernhard Zimniok, Lars Patrick Berg, Spain's Hermann Tertsch, Belgium's Tom Vandendriessche, UK's David Richard Bull, Bill Newton Dunn Alexandra Phillips, James Wells, Nathan Gill, Czech Republic's Tomas Zdechobsky, and Slovakia's Peter Pollak. (ANI)

