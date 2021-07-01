EU's landmark climate law enters into force

The signing ceremony on Wednesday coincided with the conclusion of the Portuguese six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brussels, July 1 (IANS) The European Union's (EU) landmark climate law has entered into force as the Minister of Environment and Climate Action of Portugal Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes signed the text.

Slovenia will take over the rotating presidency on Thursday.

The climate law, adopted by the EU member states on Monday, makes the bloc's ambitious target of becoming climate neutral by 2050 legally binding.

It also requires cutting of net emission by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with the 1990 level.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the milestone on Twitter.

"In 15 days we will propose the laws to make Europe FitFor55," she said, referring to the task of updating governing regulations in line with the new law.

--IANS

ksk/