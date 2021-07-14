EV policy: Delhi govt to empanel discoms to provide charging units

Power distribution company (discom) BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, which is tasked to implement the policy and install charging points for EVs, has recommended to empanel three private discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited) TPDDL, the Delhi Government said on Wednesday, adding that empanelment will be for both slow and fast chargers.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) To accelerate the single window process for installation of charging stations for electric vehicles at private and semi-public spaces in the city, the Delhi Government has decided to empanel more private charging infrastructure providers.

Under this proposed plan, the purchase and installation of EV chargers will be provided under two options -- outright purchase (an outright option is one that is purchased individually and is not part of a multiple leg options trade) and on a monthly subscription basis.

"The empanelment will be accompanied by the roll out of an innovative, single window facility for installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in Delhi, which includes residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like malls and theatres," it stated.

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), which is a premier think tank of the AAP-led Delhi Government and is supervising the EV policy, said once the facility is rolled out, consumers will be able to compare costs and features of different chargers on discom websites, order a charger, and schedule its installation through a single call or an online order.

"Delhi will soon be the only city where anyone can get an EV charger installed, net of Delhi Govt subsidy, by making a single phone call or applying online," said Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of DDC.

The roll out plan will ensure a single window process for consumers where requests for charger installation can be placed with vendors of EV chargers empanelled by discoms through a transparent process. Consumers will also be able to apply for a separate electrical connection with a special EV tariff.

The scheme will also provide disbursal of a grant of 100 per cent for the purchase of charging equipment up to Rs 6000 per charging point for the first 30,000 charging points, as per the mandate of the Delhi EV policy.

The initiative is part of the electric vehicles scheme of the Delhi government which was launched last year aiming to reduce fuel-run vehicles by up to 25 per cent by 2024. For that, government is facilitating over 5000 charger points for EVs.

The Delhi government is promoting the EV policy through its 'Switch Delhi' campaign.

To encourage the people of Delhi to adopt e-vehicles instead of fuel-run vehicles it has also offered a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh to the first 1,000 e-cars or electric four wheelers, with a cap of Rs 150,000 per vehicle.

A subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kWh of the battery capacity up to Rs 30,000 is also to be given on the purchase of each electric two-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, rickshaw and freight vehicle.

