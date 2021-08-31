Evacuation in West Auckland due to flood

Aucklamd, Aug 31 (IANS) Around 60 families in West Auckland of New Zealand were forced to leave their homes ue to rain-triggered flood amid the Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday.

Kumeu, one of the suburbs of West Auckland region, was cut off by the flooding, reports Xinhua news agency.

Many remote townships to West Auckland were hit by heavy rain overnight and were flooded, according to local media.