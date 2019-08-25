Even in jail he never lost cool: BJP's VK Malhotra mourns loss of friend Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Recalling his friendship with former finance minister Arun Jaitley, senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra on Sunday said the late leader had left behind innumerable happy memories.

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Malhotra said, "It is a great loss to the BJP as well as the nation. We were friends for the past 30-40 years. I never felt that he will leave us so soon. I knew him since college days. We also went to jail together twice. First in Delhi Jail and then to Ambala Jail. Even in jail he never lost cool and tackled the situation with confidence."



Malhotra remembered Jaitley as a towering figure and a legal luminary filled with zeal and enthusiasm. He also told ANI that the former finance minister never compromised with his work and was committed towards taking the party forward.

"His commitment towards the party was exemplary. He never compromised on work. He became the party's spokesperson which is why he was not able to practice law. He was the best in every front. His death is a great shock to all of us. May God give his family the strength to bear the pain," he said.

Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 66 years old. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Jaitley was kept under observation at the Cardio Neuro Centre of the hospital. However, his condition kept on deteriorating. Arun Jaitley's last rites will be performed on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (ANI)

