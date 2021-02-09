Even on the run, Sidhu was instigating youth: Delhi Police ( Ld )

He would be produced in court later in the day and would be handed over to the Delhi Police crime branch investigating the January 26 Red fort violence case.

New Delhi, Feb 9 ( IANS ) The Delhi Police have said that Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu has been instigating youngsters with his provocative speeches while he was in the hiding.

"He was a prominent player behind the Republic Day violence...Had been instigating youngsters with his provocative speeches and stardom even when he was hiding from the law," said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP Special Cell.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police have arrested Punjabi Sidhu from near Karnal.

Wanted in the January 26 Red Fort violence case, Sidhu has been absconding ever since as the police searched for him in various places in Punjab and Haryana and even declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The Delhi Police had announced the cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh; and Rs 50,000 each on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence in which at least one person died and several were injured, including policemen.

The police would now probe where he got shelter since January 26 and who provided it. Those who provided shelter to Sidhu could also face legal action.

Another co-accused, Sukhdev Singh, was earlier arrested from Chandigarh.

Sidhu on January 31 uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account. In the 15 minute-long video message, titled 'Straight from my soul', he was seen giving an emotional statement in Punjabi, which loosely translates to: "I am being defamed... I had left my whole life behind, and come here to join the Punjabis in their protest. But now I am being labelled a traitor."

The Delhi Police had named Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakka Sadana in an FIR lodged in connection with the Red Fort incident on January 26. According to the FIR, he was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmers' flag were put on the flagpole at the historic monument.

The Delhi Police are now investigating who harboured Sidhu while he was hiding and uploading videos on Facebook. The role of those who helped him in uploading the video will also be investigated.

