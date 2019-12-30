Even ordinary BJP worker can defeat Rahul Gandhi in debate over CAA, NRC: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and exuded confidence saying that Gandhi would be defeated even by an ordinary worker of the BJP.

"Anywhere in the country, even our ordinary party worker is ready to debate on this issue and can defeat Rahul Gandhi as he does not have any knowledge about CAA and NRC," the Minister of State (MoS) for Home said challenging the Congress MP from Wayanad.

Further supporting the Uttar Pradesh government's move of seizing the property of those who participated in violence and arson during the anti-CAA and NRC protests, he said, "The rule to seize the property of rioters is correct and should be implemented all across the country."Reddy also slammed Congress over the allegations of a lapse in security and manhandling with its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that the Congress' method of time and again raising questions about their leaders' security is not correct. "Security to all the officials and ordinary people of the nation is our responsibility," he said.Earlier today, days after Vadra alleged breach of protocol by the UP Police in Lucknow, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that there was "no breach in security" on their part as she was supposed to visit only Pradesh Congress Committee office according to her tour programme."Tour programme of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Z+ Category Central Category (CRPF Protectee) to visit Lucknow on 27-28 December was received and communicated to state authorities. On December 28, the only programme indicated was to visit PCC office for attending Congress foundation function for which ASL had been conducted," said CRPF in a statement. (ANI)