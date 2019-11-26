Even PM hasn't behave the way WB Guv did: Mamata in Assembly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that even the Prime Minister has not behaved with her in a way that the governor did.

"I have never fought with a governor, why is he creating such a situation? We know where the orders are coming from. Even the Prime Minister has not behaved in this way with me," Banerjee said in the State Assembly.

TMC supremo's response comes days after Dhankhar chided TMC leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him.In a Twitter post on November 21, Dhankhar had tagged leaders such as Sujan Chakraborty of CPI(M), Congress' Somen Mitra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have the sanction of the HCM (honourable chief minister) and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution," Dhankhar had tweeted."Relations between HCM and Guv is more in statesmanship nature. Pained at its transgression in public domain on two distinct occasions by HCM with no follow-up communication. Constitution Day is bound to stir +ly," he had said in a follow-up tweet.Dhankhar took office in July. Since then he has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues such as demand for the helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by Mamata.The TMC has alleged that he is running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor.On November 21, Dhankhar was greeted with black flags and 'Go Back' slogans allegedly shown by TMC party workers in Domkal town in Murshidabad district.The Governor was in the town to inaugurate a newly-constructed building and attended a programme at Domkal Girls' College. (ANI)