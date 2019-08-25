Even sky is not a limit for you: Chandrababu Naidu congratulates PV Sindhu

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): "Even sky is not a limit for you Amma," former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said while congratulating Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for her success at the BWF World Championships.

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.



Lauding the victory of the "newly crowned world champion" Sindhu, TDP chief said, "Hearty congratulations to the newly crowned world champion @Pvsindhu1! Proud to see you become the first Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships! Even sky is not a limit for you Amma!"

In his congratulatory message, TDP leader Nara Lokesh said that Sindhu won a hard-fought match against her opponent Nozomi Okuhara.

"You are a true champion @pvsindhu1! Congrats on winning a hard-fought match against Nozomi Okuhara to clinch gold medal at the World Championships 2019! This is domination at its best! Proud of you!!!" he tweeted.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland today.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

