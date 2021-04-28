Evening curfew imposed in Bihar, no lockdown

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group in Patna, imposed evening curfew in the state from 6 pm onwards. Earlier, the Bihar government had imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.

Patna, April 28 (IANS) In the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Wednesday refused to impose a complete lockdown in the state.

As per a government notification, essential outlets will be open till 6 pm while offices will have to be closed by 4 pm. After 6 pm, people can step out of their home only for essential work.

The state government has also capped gatherings at marriage functions to a maximum of 50 persons, while 25 persons will be allowed for cremation or burial.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Sinha said that all government and non-government offices will work with just 25 per cent of their total capacity. The rest of the employees will work from home.

All industrial and construction activities work will be allowed with 50 per cent of their actual capacity.

The new guidelines will come into place with immediate effect.

--IANS

ajk/arm