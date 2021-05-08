Everlasting duty to remember Nazi victims: Merkel

Berlin, May 8 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday marked the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II with a reminder that the duty to remember the victims of National Socialism is one without an end.

"May 8, 1945, was a day of liberation. It meant the end of the Nazi dictatorship and the breach of civilization that was the Shoah," government spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter, citing Merkel.