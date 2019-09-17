Every department rose to challenge against Qatar: Subrata Pal

<br>"Everyone of us know that the Qatar is the top team of Asia being the Asia champion and the performance of our team was outstanding. Every department, be it the defence or our goalkeeper was outstanding. Every player played their heart out in the match", Pal said.<br> <br>But then Pal wants the team to forget about this performance, as it is a matter of past and the team should focus on the next game that is against the Bangladesh in Kolkata. The team should carry the momentum of this match to the next match.<br> <br>"This team has the potential, it has performed well in the earlier occasions. The team is going through transition period and these boys are playing together for a considerable period of time. May be that we haven't achieved the desired result, but we need to give them some time," Pal told IANS.<br> <br>The team is also under a very good coach who's credential cannot be questions. At a level where he belongs, the experience that he brought with him is of the top category. The players he had coached earlier, are dominating in the world football and I believe that he will be able to bring out the best from our boys, Pal feels.<br> <br>Pal says that Gurpreet is one of the best performer of this team.<br> <br>"He will win many more matches for India. May be he has some weakness but then who doesn't have? In the last two/three years Gurpreet has improved immensely," Pal said.<br> <br>But I will say he has a long way to go and should not get overwhelmed with this match. We are yet to see his best. Pal wished Gurpreet and Team India all the very best in the upcoming matches.

