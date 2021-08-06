Every gram panchayat in UP to have common service centres

According to a state government spokesman, people would be allowed to pay for the availed services via digital modes.

Lucknow, Aug 6 (IANS) People in rural areas in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to get their income, caste and residence certificates after a simple application process through the 'Jan Seva Kendra' (Common Service Centre) in all the gram panchayats.

These 'Jan Seva Kendra' will also ensure the benefits of government schemes to the common people.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to establish at least two Common Service Centres (CSCs) in every gram panchayat across the state. The plan has already been brought into execution mode.

The state government so far has established 1,52,830 CSCs, with integrated BHIM app to promote digital payments.

Moreover, the fee for income, caste and residence certificates, etc. has been fixed at Rs 30 per application. Even the fee paid to the Jan Seva Kendra operators for every application has also been hiked.

It is worth mentioning that village people have been benefited from the government's initiatives during Covid-19 pandemic.

Till date, as many as 59,639 people have registered for Covid-19 vaccination at the CSCs connected with the e-district portal.

The Uttar Pradesh government has connected 267 government services of 36 departments with public convenience centres and direct internet through e-district portal.

With this facility, 24.50 crore people have taken advantage of the welfare schemes of the state government.

Under the Digital Locker Scheme, more than 30.84 lakh digital lockers have been opened in the state.

Integration of mark sheets and certificates issued by Vocational Education (ITI), Secondary Education (Uttar Pradesh Board), Technical Education (Diploma) in the state with DigiLocker has also been completed.

--IANS

amita/ksk/