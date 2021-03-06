Every household in Gujarat to have piped water by 2022: CM

Rupani said this while responding to a question on providing water connectivity to the tribal areas under the 'SwaJaldhara' and 'Sector Reform' schemes, asked by Congress legislator from Khedbrahma constituency, Ashwin Kotwal.

Gandhinagar, March 6 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the assembly on Saturday that the state government will ensure piped water in every household in Gujarat including those in the slums and shanties by 2022.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme from the Red Fort and is committed to its completion by 2024, the Gujarat government has decided to complete this scheme in the state by 2022 itself. This scheme will be made available to each and every household in the state, including those in the slums and shanties.

"Due to the salinated water in the Saurashtra region problems like kidney stone, chlorinated water in North Gujarat with problems like elephantiasis and yellowing of teeth were faced by people constantly. Our government is making constant efforts towards providing the entire state with 100 per cent filtered water," added Rupani.

Rupani said 82 per cent of the state has already been covered under the scheme. "The rest of the 17 per cent mostly consist of hilly terrain, where through 'Lift Irrigation', work is ongoing to complete the network, which we target to complete in the next 17 months," said Rupani.

'Nal Se Jal' is the Narendra Modi government's ambitious programme for tap water supply to every house in the country by 2024.

--IANS

