Every Indian is obliged to abide by law: WB Guv on CAA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said if the Parliament has passed a law, then every Indian is obliged to follow it.

Speaking to media regarding Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Dhankhar said: "If the Parliament in its wisdom has given us a law, which is the rule of the land, everyone particularly those like me and others who hold Constitutional positions has to believe in it. Every Indian is obliged to believe in the law laid down by the Indian Parliament."

"This law is applicable all over the country. I can't say I will not go by it. No one else can say it. If anyone has taken oath under the Constitution, he can't say it will be challenged," he said."I appeal to everyone, please don't politicise the issue. It is an issue which means the rule of law. Society and democracy can survive and prosper only if we believe in the rule of law," the Governor said.Speaking about the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Dhankhar said: "The destruction of public property created by the toll of the people is most unfortunate. We as a country cannot afford on the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to engage in violent activities.""I appeal to everyone including the government to be proactive. If you find and identify miscreants, I am sure that should be done. Identification of miscreants is always a deterrent for such kind of activities," he said."West Bengal by its culture and people deserve to be peaceful. I have no hesitation in saying that the CAB is now an Act passed by the Indian parliament. It is under the Constitution, which is a tool for a powerful democracy," he said.The Governor further said: "I with folded hands appeal to everyone that you have a way out under the Constitution if you think something has to be looked into. But being on road destroying trains, buses, railway station, and the police station is not the way out.""I would expect everyone to contribute hugely for peace of the area. I appeal to the government, in particular, that it is time for you to proceed against miscreants and against those who are using social media for inflammatory messages," added Dhankar.(ANI)