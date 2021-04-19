Every minute, 2,859 test Covid positive in Maha

Mumbai: Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, adds more than 2000 infections to its tally every minute, according to data analysis.

The analysis shows 2859 people are contracting the coronavirus disease every minute and one person succumbs to Covid-19 every third minute on average.



Maharashtra continued to record a spurt in daily cases of the coronavirus disease as the state added 68,631 new patients on Sunday, according to the daily health bulletin by the state health department.

As Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the second wave of the pandemic, it is functioning under strict Covid-19 induced restrictions including weekend lockdown and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The state's upward trajectory in Covid cases has pushed the health infrastructure to stretch beyond limits.