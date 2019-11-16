Everyone has right to demand: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Rahul's demand for JPC probe into Rafale deal

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi renewed his demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that everyone has the right to demand.

"Ours is a democratic nation. Everyone has the right to demand, regardless of how shameless it may be. SC rejected it in the year 2018 and the country rejected it in the election," Prasad said responding to a question during a press conference here.Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday renewed his demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal."Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into the investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam," Gandhi had tweeted.The apex court had on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the deal to purchase 36 Rafale jets from France.However, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions that the Supreme Court order does not bar the CBI from taking actions on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal.Earlier this year, the Congress leader had raised the demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, which the Central government had later rejected. (ANI)